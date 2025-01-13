Just Stop Oil activists vandalized Charles Darwin's tomb in Westminster Abbey with spray chalk

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 13 de enero, 2025

Two vandals from the environmentalist group Just Stop Oil (JSO) spray-painted "1.5 is dead" on the tomb of Charles Darwin in Westminster Abbey, London.

The act of vandalism, which occurred on Monday morning, reflects the damage caused by radical environmentalism. According to the perpetrators, the message highlights that global temperatures surpassed the 1.5°C threshold for the first time last year, a limit established in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

A report by the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service declared 2024 as the warmest year on record. "The 1.5 °C threshold means that by 2100, the average global surface temperature will have risen to no more than 1.5 °C (2.7 F) warmer than pre-industrial levels," reported the BBC.

Defendants in the incident

Alyson Lee, 66, a former teaching assistant, and Di Bligh, 77, a former chief executive of a local council, were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage. The Metropolitan Police reported that both were taken to a police station after the incident. According to a statement on the Just Stop Oil web site:

Just Stop Oil is heading to reclaim parliament. We're going to reclaim parliament for the people. Reclaiming it from the billionaires and the corporate interests that it serves. Reclaiming it from our current system, which places profit above all else.



We aim to provide a spark, the spark that's needed to protect our communities and stop the extraction and burning of fossil fuels by 2030. We will send our message loud and clear - the system will fail sooner or later. We can determine what comes next.



Whether you've been on the roads before, or if you're new to the campaign, join us in 2025. The time has never been more critical for us to come together and resist.

A Westminster Abbey spokesman assured that the paint, being chalk, did not cause permanent damage to the grave and confirmed that the site remains open to the public while cleanup work is carried out:

"We will remain open, and our teams are already working to restore the monument."