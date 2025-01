Miembros ecologistas de Just Stop Oil vandalizaron con aerosol la tumba de Charles Darwin en la Abadía de Westminster

🚨 BREAKING: JUST STOP OIL PAINT CHARLES DARWIN'S GRAVE



🔥 This action follows the news on Friday that the world has smashed through the "safe" 1.5 degrees of warming limit agreed by world leaders.



☠️ 1.5 is dead. What will you do next? https://t.co/2pIZ8Kl0DF pic.twitter.com/MaHEfCqHIE