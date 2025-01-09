Helplessness in California: fires remain totally out of control after ravaging at least 27,000 acres and damaging more than 2,000 structures

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 9 de enero, 2025

The fire continues to ravage Los Angeles County uncontrollably, much to the helplessness of the authorities and the desolation of the neighbors, who must abandon their homes as the flames rage. At least 130,000 residents have been evacuated just between Palisades and Eaton -where 5 civilians have lost their lives-. About 27,000 acres have burned so far and at least 2,000 structureshave been damaged or destroyed. The fire has also reached the Hollywood Hills. Lack of water and high winds are further hampering the work of the 7,500 firefighters and emergency personnel deployed to fight the fires. Governor Gavin Newsom announced the arrival of 140 tanker trucks with water to the area while criticism against Democratic leaders is intensifying.

According to information provided by Cal Fire, the main fires remain 0% controlled despite the efforts of those involved in the firefighting efforts. The governor's office announced the dispatch of 140 water tankers with 2,500 gallons of water each to the areas to reinforce the 23 already in the area. According to a statement, the first ones began arriving late Wednesday and the rest are expected to reach their destination progressively.

Political storm

The water shortage is one of the main problems facing firefighting crews, and one of the main focuses of the political storm unleashed by the fires. President-elect Donald Trump charged harshly against Newsom's woke policies that stalled construction of infrastructure that would have supplied water to Southern California from the north on environmental grounds and called for his resignation.

Strong winds complicate firefighting efforts

Strong winds also make it impossible for deployed personnel to establish perimeters to control the fire. The forecasts point to an improvement in this aspect from Thursday, although meteorologists warn that we are in high wind season. In some of the main hotspots, such as Eaton or Hurst, wind strength reached as high as 99 miles per hour during the past few hours.

Los Angeles fire spokesman, Erik Scott, indicated that the strong winds in Santa Ana and the surrounding topography, "make it extremely difficult for us firefighters to get a handle on it" and noted that the direction of the winds in the next few hours makes them predict that the Palisades fire will grow especially to the west.