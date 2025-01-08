Farewell to Peter Yarrow, from the musical trio Peter, Paul and Mary

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 8 de enero, 2025

Peter Yarrow, a member of the famous folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, whose songs became anthems of the 1960s protest movement, passed away Tuesday in New York at the age of 86 after a four-year battle with bladder cancer.

"The world knows Peter Yarrow the iconic folk activist, but the human being behind the legend is every bit as generous, creative, passionate, playful, and wise as his lyrics suggest. Our fearless dragon is tired and entered the last chapter of his magnificent life," said Bethany Yarrow, daughter of the songwriter behind hits like Puff the Magic Dragon, in a statement picked up by AFP.

Yarrow and bandmates Mary Travers and Noel "Paul" Stookey emerged on the American folk music scene in 1961, bringing an influential style marked by rich three-part harmonies and a commitment to progressive activism.

Sweeping debut

Son of Jewish immigrants from Ukraine, Yarrow was born on May 31, 1938 in Manhattan, New York. He studied painting before taking up singing and guitar at Cornell University. After graduating, he became a regular on the burgeoning folk scene in New York's bohemian Greenwich Village neighborhood.

The band blended folk and pop influences with commercial appeal, releasing their eponymous debut album in 1962. The album dominated the U.S. charts and sold over two million copies.

Icons of anti-war activism

Their version of Bob Dylan’s “Blowin' in the Wind” became a powerful folk anthem at the 1963 Civil Rights March on Washington, solidifying their legacy in folk activism.

The trio's other hits included “Day Is Done,” “The Great Mandala” and a version of John Denver’s “Leaving on a Jet Plane” which topped the charts. The band broke up in 1970.