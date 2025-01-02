Investigation into whether New Orleans attack and Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion are connected

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 2 de enero, 2025

Investigators are looking for possible connections between the New Orleans attack that left at least 15 dead and 35 injured and the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. Authorities are closely examining coincidences, such as the fact that the vehicles involved in both incidents were rented from the same company, while suspicions grow that the Nevada incident may have been a terrorist attack.

President Joe Biden said in a statement at Camp David that authorities are investigating possible links between the two cases after detecting similarities that may be mere coincidences or could be evidence that it was a synchronized double attack:

"Law enforcement and the intelligence community are investigating this as well — including whether there’s any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans."

Investigators are concerned about possible ISIS cell

Biden's statements reflect the increasing concern among federal investigators regarding the New Orleans bombing, as they work to determine whether it could be more than the actions of a lone wolf inspired by ISIS. According to the FBI and intelligence agencies, the growing threat of a broader network of Islamic State supporters is becoming a significant concern.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrell shares this concern, stating that "there is reason to believe" more individuals were involved in the attack. In a stern message on her X account, Murrell warned potential accomplices, saying, "In Louisiana, we have the death penalty, and we will enforce it."

Both suspects served at the same military base

Fears have intensified following the Las Vegas officers' announcement that they discovered a connection inside the Cybertruck that exploded outside the Trump hotel. Additionally, concerns are growing over the fact that the same company, Turo, rented the vehicles used in both attacks. Even the military backgrounds of both drivers are under scrutiny, with investigators examining whether they had any connection during their service.

According to Daily Mail, investigation sources revealed that the suspect behind the explosion of the electric vehicle served at the same base as the New Orleans attacker, though it remains unclear whether the two ever knew each other.

Investigation suggests Cybertruck explosion was caused by external factors

Initial inquiries by the Las Vegas Police and Tesla—an investigation in which Elon Musk has personally been involved—suggest that the explosion was not caused by a malfunction in the electric vehicle. The presence of materials such as "gasoline tanks, camping fuel, and large pyrotechnic mortars" is a key focus of this line of investigation.

Musk also shared information on his X account, stating that all the indicators of the Cybertruck were normal just before it exploded. He used the opportunity to praise the safety of his vehicles, claiming that had another vehicle been involved, the damage would have been far more extensive. He highlighted that, despite the vehicle's proximity to the hotel, the Cybertruck’s windows did not shatter.