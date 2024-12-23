Blake Lively sues Justin Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment

Blake Lively, during the premiere of 'It Ends With Us' Cordon Press .

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 23 de diciembre, 2024

Actress Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, director of the movie It Ends With Us, for sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni's defense, who also stars in the movie, claimed Lively's allegations are "categorically false, outrageous and intentionally salacious," in statements collected by Deadline.

The actress, who rose to fame for starring in the hit series Gossip Girl (2007-2012), alleged that Baldoni took advantage of his position to sexually harass her, including alleged non-consensual kissing, in addition to carrying out "a concerted effort to destroy her reputation."

Lively received support from fellow actors such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Schumer and Paul Feig.

The first consequence for Baldoni came swiftly. While no sentence or conviction has been issued yet, his agency, WME, has decided to terminate their representation of him, according according to The Hollywood Reporter.