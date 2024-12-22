Video: Woman dies in New York subway after being set on fire

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 22 de diciembre, 2024

Warning: this article contains sensitive images

A terrifying video shows how a woman died after going up in flames on the New York subway.

According to various reports, the woman was sleeping in a carriage when a man allegedly set her on fire.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) reported that the tragic event occurred at the Stillwell Avenue subway station in Coney Island at around 7:30 a.m. The NYPD also said that the woman was set on fire while on a parked 'F' train.

According to the first official details, while the woman was sleeping, a man, at the moment unidentified, approached the victim and set her on fire just before leaving the car. There are no further details on how the alleged homicide occurred. The woman was pronounced dead by emergency services at the same place.

🚨 BREAKING | According to NYP reports, a woman sleeping on the New York City subway was burned alive by a man who lit a match and threw it on her pic.twitter.com/W1bElcvdiN — VOZ (@Voz_US) December 22, 2024

A sensitive video circulated on social networks showing the woman standing on fire while a man stared at her as he sat on a bench directly in front of the carriage.

The man, who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a dark cap with a red band and brown boots, matches the description of the NYPD, which released several photos of the suspect.

In the video you can also see how a Transit Police officer walked by and appeared to pull out his radio and say something as he continued down the platform.

The NYPD's Crime Stoppers phone number is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about the incident.

Several people said they were terrified by what happened, including officials from the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority and everyday subway users.

"It just looked like all the clothes were burnt off," one worker told the New York Post. “I was just walking by. The cops was there already. I didn’t see her in flames but that’s what I heard. It was out. They shut the lights off [in the car] so nobody could see."

“That s–t is crazy — it’s only three days until Christmas,” he added. “That’s messed up.”

The event comes just three days before Christmas in a year marked by a spike in serious crime on the New York subway, including a 60% increase in homicides in the underground railway system.