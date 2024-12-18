Ad Astra: Elon Musk's school project is moving forward in Texas

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 18 de diciembre, 2024

Elon Musk is almost all set for his first school in Texas. The Ad Astra project, promoted by the entrepreneur as an educational proposal focused on science and away from the woke ideology has obtained confirmation from Texas state authorities.

According to documents obtained by Bloomberg, some of the names of those who will be in charge of this educational project, based on the Montessori study methodology, are already known.

According to Bloomberg, Jared Birchall and Jehn Balajadia will be in charge of the educational center. They are two figures very close to Elon Musk. Birchall is in charge of managing Musk's fortune. Balajadia holds positions in several of the billionaire's corporations.

The school will be located on a 40-acre site and a 4,000-square-foot house will be remodeled for the project, according to Texas Department of Health and Human Services documents. The project already has a website that gives details about the center and allows access to a pre-admission process.

As stated on the website, Ad Astra will be "focused on hands-on, project-based learning, where children are encouraged to explore, experiment and discover solutions to real-world problems. Ad Astra offers a progressive learning environment that emphasizes the integration of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) into its curriculum."

According to Bloomberg, the project will be well supported financially. The media outlet detailed last year that Ad Astra schools had an endowment of $100 million, to which another $137 million was added later. Among the possibilities would be to extend the years of schooling up to the university level.

At the moment, the project only has state permission to provide education to children between the ages of 3 and 9.