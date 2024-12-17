FBI asks New Jersey residents not to point lasers at or attempt to shoot down unidentified drones

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 16 de diciembre, 2024

Federal and state authorities are asking New Jersey residents to not point lasers at or attempt to shoot down unidentified drones as more sightings occur along the East Coast.

"FBI Newark and New Jersey State Police want to warn the public about an increase in pilots of manned aircraft being hit in the eyes with lasers because people on the ground think they see an Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS)," the FBI communicated. "There is also a concern with people possibly firing weapons at what they believe to be a UAS but could be a manned aircraft."

According to authorities and various experts firing at or attempting to shoot down drones is appreciably dangerous, as there is a risk of a false sighting or, failing that, managing to shoot down an unmanned craft that would become a potentially dangerous projectile to humans or infrastructure.

"FBI Newark, NJSP, and dozens of other agencies and law enforcement partners have been out every night for several weeks to legally track down operators acting illegally or with nefarious intent and using every available tool and piece of equipment to find the answers the public is seeking," the FBI said, trying to calm residents. "However, there could be dangerous and possibly deadly consequences if manned aircraft are targeted mistakenly as UAS."

🚨 #BREAKING | FBI issues statement asking the general public not to shoot down drones or aim lasers at them pic.twitter.com/bQdvS2AFkH — VOZ (@Voz_US) December 17, 2024

For weeks now, residents of states such as New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Virginia have reported alleged sightings on social media. However, security agencies still do not have enough information about the mysterious drones and Homeland Security Secretary Alexander Mayorkas hinted that the craft could be night-flying aircraft.

In fact, due to the lack of information, Republicans have harshly criticized the FBI and the Biden administration for not giving clear explanations about the mysterious craft that have been reported in recent weeks.

Michael Waltz, incoming national security adviser, said in an interview that it is necessary to know whether or not the United States is facing a threat in its airspace.

"We need to know who's behind it," Rep. Waltz said. "But right now, I think law enforcement seems to be...the Department of Homeland Security and the Defense Department are kind of doing this and pointing at each other."

"I think Americans are finding it hard to believe we can't figure out where these are coming from," he added. "It's pointing to gaps in our capabilities and in our ability to clamp down on what's going on here. And we need to get to the bottom of it."

Despite the lack of clarity on the matter, the FBI strongly urged citizens not to take action on their own.

"Misidentification often occurs when UAS are mistaken for more familiar objects such as manned aircraft, low-orbit satellites, or celestial bodies like planets or stars," the agency said. "To improve accuracy and prevent false sightings, a variety of tools and techniques can be used to assist with the visual identification of suspected UAS. Accurate identification is critical for maintaining safety and ensuring appropriate responses to UAS activity."