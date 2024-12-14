American couple shot to death in Michoacán, Mexico

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 14 de diciembre, 2024

Mexican authorities found the bodies of two Americans while responding to a report of a shooting. They were those of Gloria Ambriz, 50, and Rafael Cardona, 53, a California couple who, according to initial reports, had crossed the southern border for a vacation.

Ambriz and Cardona were in the municipality of Angamacutiro, in northern Michoacan. The Michoacan Attorney General's Office reported that the shooting occurred around midnight. While Ambriz died at the scene, Cardona was pronounced dead after being transferred to a nearby hospital.

The Public Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation. Sources there claim that the mayor of Angamacutiro, Hermes Pacheco, is married to Cardona's sister, according to ABC7. In addition, the deceased are said to have had a house in that municipality.