Two members of the George Mason University chapter of the pro-terrorism organization Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) have been banned from campus for four years after a Nov. 7 police raid on their home found weapons, ammunition and posters reading "Death to Jews" and "Death to America," among other hateful slogans, as well as flags of terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah, the Washington Post reported.

They are Noor and Jena Chanaa, Palestinian-American sisters, who live with their brother Mohammed.

Jena, a master's student studying civil and infrastructure engineering at the university, served as SJP's campus president in 2023; while Noor, an undergraduate student, took over as co-president this year. Her brother Mohammad is a recent graduate of George Mason.

The Washington Free Beacon indicated that police confiscated the weapons because Mohammed was "linked to destruction of property in connection with a large group of people with like-minded rhetoric" and posed a danger to others due to his possession of "terrorist" materials.

🚨 Terrorists-in-training Alert! 🚨



Jena and Noor Chanaa, SJP leaders at George Mason University, were caught with guns, ammo, and terrorist flags in their home—along with signs saying "Death to Jews" and "Death to America."



It’s time to make them famous. Repost this and let… pic.twitter.com/E7PTb7e3vt — Jews Fight Back 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JewsFightBack) December 11, 2024

The Chanaa sisters' acts of vandalism



The sisters are also being investigated for allegedly engaging in an act of vandalism at the university last August.

According to the Washington Post, on that occasion, a group of radical students, led by the Chanaa sisters, desecrated George Mason's student center, spray-painting messages warning of a "student intifada."

The acts of vandalism caused thousands of dollars in damage, the Washington Free Beacon indicated.

Chanaa sisters' support for Hamas

Under the leadership of Jena and Noor, SJP at the university has supported Hamas. In fact, following the October 7 massacre, the group issued a statement praising the brutal attack in southern Israel by endorsing "the right to resist for Palestinians living under the zionist occupation."

Reactions in defense of the anti-Semitic sisters



After the university sanctioned the extremist students, some professors and students came out in defense of the Chanaa sisters.

"There are still no allegations and no charges that I’m aware of," said Ben Manski, SJP faculty advisor. He added, "Without those, we can’t have due process, we don’t know what is behind these actions, and we can’t know whether the public interest is being served or harmed."

Abdel-Rahman Hamed, a lawyer for the Chanaa family, said the actions taken against the young women "are not just legally dubious, but morally reprehensible." He added: "This case reeks of racial and religious profiling."