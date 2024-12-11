Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 11 de diciembre, 2024

The man who lunged at a judge who was about to sentence him in January was sentenced to 26 to 65 years in prison Tuesday for the attack that went viral in a video.

In January, Deobra Redden, 31, was to be sentenced for attempted assault with serious bodily injury by Judge Mary Kay Holthus.

But when Holthus stated she would send him to prison rather than leave him on probation, Redden leaped onto the stand and jumped on top of the judge, then 62, whom he assaulted before being restrained by several men in the courtroom.

A bailiff was injured.

The attack was recorded by the internal video circuit and went viral on social media within hours.

Eventually, the judge handed down a sentence of between 19 to 48 months in prison.

But the assault yielded him additional charges. Redden pleaded guilty and claimed he was mentally ill.

His defense argued for a sentence of up to 11 years in an attempt to find a middle ground between the severity of the charges and the alleged limitations Redden would face because of his mental health.

The prosecution asked for a substantial sentence and read a statement from Holthus, who said she favored punishing him with the longest possible sentence.

Judge Susan Johnson argued that the doctors who evaluated Redden concluded that he understood the difference between right and wrong and that the attack was not only against Holthus.

"It was also an attack on the judiciary." the judge said.

Johnson sentenced him to several consecutive sentences on each of the pending charges, which will keep Redden behind bars for at least 26 years, when he can seek parole.

Redden, wearing a blue prison uniform and handcuffed by his hands and feet, did not react to the sentence.