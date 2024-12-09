Authorities identify first suspect in the murder of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 9 de diciembre, 2024

The investigation into the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is moving forward. While the perpetrator of the shooting has not yet been identified, authorities have located its first suspect.

The suspect is Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old native of Towson, Maryland, and a cum laude Ivy League alumnus. He was captured Monday morning at a fast food restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

According to what law enforcement sources told the New York Post, authorities have placed Mangione on the list of suspects after finding a gun, a silencer, four fake ID cards with names used during the killer's stay in New York and a manifest among his belongings at the time of the arrest.

In said writing, Mangione wrote several sentences in which he attacked the healthcare field. After investigating his background, the authorities found that the detainee had a motivation to want to attack any professional in the industry: he blamed the medical sector for the death of one of his grandfathers.

But his profile does not end there. The investigators found several clues in Mangione's background that lead them to believe that he is a person with a tendency towards conflict, being subscribed to anti-capitalist and anti-climate change movements.

This new development in the investigation comes days after police published a photo of the possible shooter and located a backpack that could belong to the killer.

Authorities are offering financial rewards ranging between $10,000 and $60,000 for anyone who grants truthful information about the case and the whereabouts of the killer.