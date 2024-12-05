Cartels double the price for illegal entry into the US in wake of Trump's victory

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 5 de diciembre, 2024

Donald Trump's resounding victory in the election and the appointment of Tom Homan as the next top border official have caused the cartels and human smugglers who facilitate illegal immigration to double the price to cross the border.

This considerable increase in their fee is a decision that stems from Trump's promises to end one of the crises inherited from the Biden administration, with Kamala Harris as the person most responsible for the damage caused to national security.

The cartels and human traffickers know that Trump has assured that he will tighten immigration policies to the maximum with initiatives such as deporting those who have entered the country illegally. Therefore, while criminals used to charge at least $5,000 to each undocumented person who wanted to enter the United States, now they will ask each individual for $10,000 and up, according to what sources in the Mexican state of Sonora told Excélsior.

That is the price to be paid by people who want to enter on foot through the desert. Because the cartels' and traffickers' fees have also skyrocketed from $15,000 to $20,000 for those who want to enter by all-terrain vehicle through private land. This option involves illegal immigrants having to use fake visas from people they physically resemble.

If they cannot afford these prices, illegal immigrants often accept to act as "mules" for big drug traffickers so that the price for entering the country is lower.