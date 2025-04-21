Voz media US Voz.us
Gallery: Jorge Mario Bergoglio's papacy in pictures

The first Jesuit pope in history and also the first American to be named a prince of the Catholic Church, a figure who never left anyone indifferent.

Argentine newspapers announce the appointment of Francis.

Argentine newspapers announce the appointment of Francis.AFP

Pope Francis, first Latin American supreme pontiff, died Monday at the age of 88.

On Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital with bronchitis that caused severe breathing difficulties. He was diagnosed pneumonia in both lungs, requiring intensive treatment and raising fears for his well-being. He was finally discharged on March 23.

On Sunday, still convalescing, he appeared on the balcony of the Vatican's St. Peter's Basilica and in a weak voice wished a "happy Easter" to the thousands of faithful gathered there for Easter.

The pope's passing will kick off a series of protocol acts, dictated by tradition and governed by very precise rules.

Pope Francis and Donald Trump during the Republican's first term in office.

Pope Francis and Donald Trump during the Republican's first term in office.Cordon Press.

Francis and Donald Trump during the first term

The Republican and the Jesuit had, throughout their careers as world leaders, somewhat strained and bumpy, though respectful, relations.
Queen Elizabeth II on a visit to the Vatican.

Queen Elizabeth II on a visit to the Vatican.Cordon Press.

Elizabeth II and the pope

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, and Pope Francis during their meeting at the Vatican.
Jorge Mario Bergoglio's San Lorenzo membership card.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio's San Lorenzo membership card.AFP

The first American and Argentine pope

Photo released by the press service of the San Lorenzo soccer club of Jorge Mario Bergoglio's membership card.
Barack Obama meets with Pope Francis

Barack Obama meets with Pope Francis Cordon Press

Barack Obama with Pope Francis

President Barack Obama speaks during Pope Francis' arrival ceremony at the White House on Sept. 23, 2015 in Washington, D.C..
Francis embraces then pope emeritus, Benedict XVI.

Francis embraces then pope emeritus, Benedict XVI.Cordon Press.

Francis and Benedict XVI

Pope Francis during a meeting with Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who abdicated from office.
Nancy Pelosi is received at the Vatican by the pope.

Nancy Pelosi is received at the Vatican by the pope.Cordon Press.

Nancy Pelosi and Pope Francis

Pope Francis receives Nancy Pelosi, then speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, in a private audience at the Vatican .
Jared Kushner, Melania and Ivanka Trump with Francis at the Vatican.

Jared Kushner, Melania and Ivanka Trump with Francis at the Vatican.Cordon Press.

Melania and Ivanka Trump visit Pope Francis

Pope Francis meets with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Private Library of the Apostolic Palace. Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.
Funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.Cordon Press.

Funeral of Benedict XVI presided over by Pope Francis

Bergoglio bids farewell to Benedict XVI at his funeral.
