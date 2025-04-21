Gallery: Jorge Mario Bergoglio's papacy in pictures

Pope Francis, first Latin American supreme pontiff, died Monday at the age of 88.
On Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital with bronchitis that caused severe breathing difficulties. He was diagnosed pneumonia in both lungs, requiring intensive treatment and raising fears for his well-being. He was finally discharged on March 23.
On Sunday, still convalescing, he appeared on the balcony of the Vatican's St. Peter's Basilica and in a weak voice wished a "happy Easter" to the thousands of faithful gathered there for Easter.
The pope's passing will kick off a series of protocol acts, dictated by tradition and governed by very precise rules.
Francis and Donald Trump during the first term
The Republican and the Jesuit had, throughout their careers as world leaders, somewhat strained and bumpy, though respectful, relations.
Elizabeth II and the pope
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, and Pope Francis during their meeting at the Vatican.
The first American and Argentine pope
Photo released by the press service of the San Lorenzo soccer club of Jorge Mario Bergoglio's membership card.
Barack Obama with Pope Francis
President Barack Obama speaks during Pope Francis' arrival ceremony at the White House on Sept. 23, 2015 in Washington, D.C..
Francis and Benedict XVI
Pope Francis during a meeting with Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who abdicated from office.
Nancy Pelosi and Pope Francis
Pope Francis receives Nancy Pelosi, then speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, in a private audience at the Vatican .
Melania and Ivanka Trump visit Pope Francis
Pope Francis meets with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Private Library of the Apostolic Palace. Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.
Funeral of Benedict XVI presided over by Pope Francis
Bergoglio bids farewell to Benedict XVI at his funeral.