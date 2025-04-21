Gallery: Jorge Mario Bergoglio's papacy in pictures

Argentine newspapers announce the appointment of Francis. AFP

Published by Juan Peña 21 de abril, 2025

Pope Francis, first Latin American supreme pontiff, died Monday at the age of 88.

On Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital with bronchitis that caused severe breathing difficulties. He was diagnosed pneumonia in both lungs, requiring intensive treatment and raising fears for his well-being. He was finally discharged on March 23.

On Sunday, still convalescing, he appeared on the balcony of the Vatican's St. Peter's Basilica and in a weak voice wished a "happy Easter" to the thousands of faithful gathered there for Easter.

The pope's passing will kick off a series of protocol acts, dictated by tradition and governed by very precise rules.