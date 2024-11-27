US sanctions members of Mexican drug cartel for illegal fishing in the Gulf of Mexico

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 27 de noviembre, 2024

US authorities identified a Mexican drug cartel as the main culprit behind an illegal red snapper fishing scheme in the Gulf of Mexico, an activity that combines drug and migrant trafficking with the capture of vulnerable marine species.

The US Treasury Department announced sanctions against members of the Gulf Cartel, one of Mexico's most dangerous criminal organizations, which operates mainly in the border cities of Reynosa and Matamoros in Tamaulipas. According to authorities, the organization uses fishing vessels for illicit activities, including raids into US waters to catch red snapper and sharks, species of high commercial value.

Fishing linked to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) activities, "often involves criminal activity, forced labor, and human rights abuses, and is often a revenue stream for criminal organizations," authorities said.

Implications of the sanctions

The sanctions block all property and interests in property of the designated persons that are in the United States or under the control of US citizens. In addition, companies that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50% or more by these individuals are also blocked.

In addition, non-US individuals are prohibited from facilitating or evading the sanctions through actions involving US citizens.

The connection between cartels and illegal fishing

The US Treasury Department explained that criminal organizations use marine resources as an additional source of income, focusing on red snapper, especially abundant in US waters due to regulations limiting their fishing.

According to authorities, the cartel's boats have been setting sail from Bagdad Beach, on the Gulf coast, to illegally enter US waters. There, they catch large quantities of snapper and sharks using prohibited methods, such as nets and longlines, which also affect other marine species. The catches are then transferred to camps in Mexico, where they are traded and often exported to the United States where they are compiled with legal products. This illegal scheme not only generates millions of dollars annually, but also causes serious damage to marine ecosystems by accidentally catching unwanted species.

In 2022, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) found it necessary to impose restrictions on Mexican fishing vessels, prohibiting them from accessing US ports due to the Mexican government's lack of control over illegal fishing. These measures are still in place, according to a September 2024 bulletin.

History of cartels in illegal fishing

This is not an isolated event. Other criminal organizations have been involved in similar activities, such as totoaba fishing in the Gulf of California. The gillnets used to catch this endangered species have brought the vaquita, the world's most vulnerable marine mammal, to the brink of extinction.

A binational challenge

The case highlights the need for greater collaboration between Mexico and the United States to combat illegal fishing and its associated environmental impact. In addition to threatening marine resources, these activities benefit criminal organizations that operate outside the law, defying conservation efforts and international regulations.