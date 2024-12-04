Miami-Dade County approves naming a street 'Donald J. Trump Avenue' in Hialeah after Republican's historic win

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 4 de diciembre, 2024

Miami-Dade County approved renaming a historic street in Hialeah after President-elect Donald Trump.

The decision followed the Republican's historic win in the past election: he won the county by more than 13% ,the first time a Republican has won the county since 1988.

With Democratic support, the Hialeah City Board of County Commissioners voted 9 to 1 to approve the name change. Thus, Palm Avenue in Hialeah is now called President Donald J. Trump Avenue, and is near the Hialeah Park Casino.

"Today, we ratified the City of Hialeah’s initiative to honor President Trump’s legacy of championing freedom and opportunity by co-designating Palm Avenue—a vital artery in our community—as 'President Donald J. Trump Avenue'" wrote Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera.

In that regard, the commissioner explained that "Miami-Dade County strongly supported President Trump during the election, and this designation serves as a lasting tribute to his leadership and vision for our nation."

Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo applauded the decision and argued that it is a recognition of President Trump's work.

"This renaming honors President Trump’s steadfast commitment to putting America first and prioritizing the needs of the American people. It is a tribute to his vision and efforts to uphold the values that resonate deeply with our community," Bovo highlighted in a message posted on his social networks.