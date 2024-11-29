Texas: Shooting leaves two dead on Thanksgiving Day

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 29 de noviembre, 2024

A shooting that occurred in east San Antonio left two dead and two wounded on Thanksgiving Day. The suspect, a 20-year-old man, was arrested.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. at a property located at the intersection of Potomac Street and St. James Street.

Once he fired the shots, the shooter fled the scene and was apprehended minutes later, not far from the location. He is being held in custody pending proof of his guilt.

Although the motives are unknown for now, according to initial police investigations, the shooter and the victims knew each other, as assured by San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.