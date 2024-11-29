Trump and Musk celebrate Thanksgiving in style at Mar-a-Lago

Trump and Musk during Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago Screenshot, 'X'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 28 de noviembre, 2024

Donald Trump and Elon Musk celebrated Thanksgiving dinner along with their families at the president-elect's residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Several videos on social media showed Trump and Musk celebrating Thanksgiving dinner in high style.

#WATCH | Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Barron and Melania at Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving dinner pic.twitter.com/IQZP0xfLDN — VOZ (@Voz_US) November 29, 2024

In one of the clips Trump began dancing to the YMCA while giving a thumbs up to Musk, who raised his arms to accompany the music. Barron and Melania Trump were also at the table.

In another video, Musk could be seen chatting with iconic actor Sylvester Stallone, star of classics such as "Rocky" and "Rambo." Later on, the tycoon received a standing ovation from all those present.

Elon’s spending Thanksgiving with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.



The dedication to the game is unreal. pic.twitter.com/royaV48Lmu — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 29, 2024

Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Sylvester Stallone at the Thanksgiving dinner in Mar-A-lago today.



pic.twitter.com/GQr2aCjM3r — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 29, 2024

Likewise, Trump could also be seen conversing with Elon Musk's mother, Maye, who attended the dinner.

The relationship between the billionaire and the Republican front-runner has strengthened in recent months, especially after the mogul announced his endorsement of Trump in the presidential campaign.

After Trump beat vice president Kamala Harris, Musk joined the president-elect's transition team, becoming a high-level advisor to the Republican.

Trump also gave Musk responsibility for co-leading together with Vivek Ramaswamy the independent Office of Government Efficiency, which aims to reduce U.S. government spending to alleviate the fiscal deficit.