Harris' top campaign advisor revealed that it was a lie that they were ever up in the polls

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 27 de noviembre, 2024

Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the presidential election last November 5. Although many polls had her as the winner, the Democrat lost in all the key states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada. However, contrary to public claims, internal campaign polls never showed her winning.

David Plouffe, senior adviser to Harris, recently stopped by Pod Save America, a program hosted by former members of Barack Obama's team. Plouffe analyzed the still-vice presidential campaign and revealed the truth about the numbers they were running behind closed doors.

"We didn’t get the breaks we needed on Election Day. I think it surprised people because there was these public polls that came out in late September, early October, showing us with leads that we never saw," Plouffe expressed during the podcast.

Lindy Li, a member of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) national finance committee and a fundraiser for the Harris campaign, reacted to Plouffe's remarks.

"That's not what we were told. We were told definitely that she had a shot at winning – it wasn't even a shot. I was even told that Pennsylvania was looking good, that we would win 3-4 swing states. And on election night we were told we were going to win Iowa," Li expressed.

According to the aforementioned media, only Harris' top advisors had the internal polling information, which was hidden from the rest of the staff.

Li also said that this modus operandi is not very common in political campaigns, at least the ones she worked on. "I've been doing this since I graduated from college more than a decade ago. Not at all," she added.

The former Democratic fundraiser also expressed surprise at the magnitude of Harris' defeat of Trump. "What's surprising is not that he beat her, but to what extent he beat her. It wasn't even close. It was a decisive defeat," Li stated.