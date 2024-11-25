California: Father loses custody of son for trying to prevent his gender transition

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 25 de noviembre, 2024

A California court ruled against a father who tried to stop his son's gender transition. The court awarded custody of his twin sons to the mother, Anne Georgulas.

Following Judge Mark Juhas' decision, Georgulas can decide on the child's possible gender transition treatments, including the use of puberty blockers.

"I lost all parental rights to my sons. Goodbye, boys. Perhaps, we will meet when you are adults. California Judge Juhas gave my ex-wife authority to castrate my son, James," the boy's father, Jeff Younger, wrote on his X account.

"Let my story be a cautionary one for young men. Fathers have no rights to their children. Do not enter the family law system," Younger added.

The father explained that he will send letters and gifts to his children. However, he assured, their mother will not give them to him. "I send them letters and gifts. My ex is not obligated to give them to the children. I can't post pictures of my children," she stressed.

In January last year, Younger alleged that his ex-wife had moved to California with the intention of "chemically castrating" their son James, who is identified as a girl named "Luna."

"Younger claimed that his ex-wife had deliberately relocated his son and the boy’s twin brother to California just days before the state’s 'trans refuge' law went into effect on New Year’s Day," wrote The New York Post, which told Younger's story.

In addition, Younger maintained that staff at his son's former school in California secretly helped the mother to assist in the minor's transition.

"I’d bring my son to school in boy’s clothes and they’d give him a dress and make him use the girls restroom," Younger highlighted in the interview with Tucker Carlson, per The New York Post.

It was also learned that a gender therapist who evaluated James recommended that he begin transitioning by wearing dresses and calling himself "Luna." The recommendation reportedly came after the boy's mother claimed that their son asked for a "girl toy" and wanted to be one of the female characters from the Disney movie “Frozen.”

However, the father insists that those tendencies were imposed on his son by the mother.