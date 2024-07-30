California: A father wins custody of his son, the mother wanted to raise him as non-binary

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 30 de julio, 2024

Harrison Tinsley is a California father who won full custody of his 4-year-old son. He succeeded after a lengthy legal battle sparked by his ex-girlfriend's efforts to raise the child as non-binary.

"He wants to be a boy. He adamantly expresses that. If you say anything to the contrary, he gets very upset, and it’s just insane that people, any person, would push this ideology onto a child, as opposed to just [allowing them to] be happy with who they are," said Tinsley in an interview with The Daily Signal.

Tinsley called the legal win a miracle and maintained that he now wants to help other parents in his state facing similar situations.

"It definitely is a pretty wonderful feeling to fight for something so hard and to actually achieve it. I just want to help more people protect children. I want to protect more kids. I think it’s the battle of our lifetime," highlighted Tinsley.

Just last year, Tinsley had shared his story and explained that his ex-partner forced the boy to dress as a girl even though he didn't want to. "Sawyer knows he’s a boy, loves being a little boy. He’s adamant about it. If you give him a girly toy, he’ll yell and scream at you, “I’m not a girl, I’m a boy'," Tinsley highlighted.

The story is well known in a state that is seeing increasing attempts to take away parents' rights to educate their children. In July, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law that prohibits teachers from notifying families about their children's gender identity changes.

The law is a response to directives from school boards in some areas of California that mandated notifying parents if their child changes his or her name or pronouns. Under those directives, schools were also required to inform parents if students requested to use facilities or participate in programs that did not match their gender.

In opposition to those regulations, Newsom's bill would also require the California Department of Education to offer resources to parents and students on how to"manage conversations about gender and identity privately," explained the Los Angeles Times, which reported the Democrat's decision.