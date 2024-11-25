Renowned bishop T.D. Jakes suffers medical emergency during Sunday service

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 25 de noviembre, 2024

Renowned Bishop T.D Jakes, pastor of The Potter's House, suffered a medical emergency during Sunday’s service. Jakes was delivering a sermon when he suddenly stopped speaking and began shaking. The church team quickly surrounded him to help.

The moment went viral on social media. Later, the church issued a brief statement explaining that the pastor received medical attention and that he is grateful for the prayers and messages of support he received since the incident.

"During today’s service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour long message. Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community," The Potter's House wrote.

During the sermon, the pastor quoted Psalm 19:14 before falling completely silent.

"Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O Lord, my strength, my redeemer, let them go in peace," he said.

Subsequently, his daughter Sarah Jakes Roberts and her husband, Toure Roberts, posted a video on Instagram updating the public on the bishop's condition. The church's co-pastors detailed that the bishop is recovering and being cared for by specialists. They did not elaborate on whether he had to be hospitalized or if he is receiving medical care at home.

"Obviously today could have been a tragic day but it wasn't; by the mercy of God, by the grace of God, Bishop is doing well he's recovering well, he's under medical care, he's strong," Toure Roberts said.

"I'm so grateful that he's already beginning to improve," added Sarah Jakes Roberts.