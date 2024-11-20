Gallup Poll: Only 20% of Americans support a total gun ban

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 20 de noviembre, 2024

A recent Gallup poll exposes a clear decline in Americans' support for the policies of gun control, highlighting the failure of the Joe Biden Administration to persuade public opinion in support of its ban.

According to the survey, only 20% of people currently support the idea of banning gun ownership altogether. As for "assault weapons," support for their ban has dropped to 52%, down considerably from the 61% recorded in 2019.

Support for a gun ban is especially low even among Democrats, where only 33% back such a measure. This poses a dilemma for the party: the policies proposed by its leadership seem disconnected from an electoral base that has shown inclinations toward more moderate positions.

The Democratic challenge and the Second Amendment

This shift in public opinion represents a failure for the Joe Biden Administration, who have advocated the implementation of stricter bans and restrictions during their tenure. However, their arguments, which have combined legal, historical and emotional approaches, have failed to convince a significant majority of the population.

The legal context also complicates initiatives in this area. In 2008, the landmark ruling in District of Columbia v. Heller confirmed that the Second Amendment guarantees the individual right to bear arms, making it legally difficult to implement broad restrictions. Although some political sectors raise objections to this interpretation, current legislation limits the possibilities of moving forward with bans that would affect millions of gun owners.

Kamala Harris and her failed attempt to connect with gun owners

Vice President Kamala Harris received heavy criticism during her presidential campaign for attempting to reach out to gun owners, a strategy that contradicted her record of supporting strict gun restrictions. This shift in her approach exposed the disconnect between the Democratic Party's proposals and the reality of a growing number of Americans, including members of minority communities, who have chosen to get guns.

Gun ownership has not only increased, but has taken on a personal and financial nature for many. In purchasing guns and ammunition, citizens invest significant resources, making attempts to ban them an issue that directly impacts their lives.