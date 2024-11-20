Photos: Liam Payne's funeral in London

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 20 de noviembre, 2024

Friends and family of Liam Payne bid farewell to the singer Wednesday in Amersham, in west London. The coffin of the former One Direction member, who died in October at the age 31 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in an incident which is under investigation, arrived in a white car adorned with wreaths of flowers.

Liam Payne's hearse.ZUMAPRESS.com/Cordon Press.

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, his former One Direction bandmates, attended the ceremony at St. Mary's Church in Buckinghamshire.

From left to right, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson.Cordon Press.

Also present at the private funeral were Payne's former partner, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Tweedy, his 9-year-old son, Bear, and his girlfriend at the time of his death, American influencer Kate Cassidy, according to AFP.

Cheryl Tweedy, Payne's ex-girlfriendCordon Press.

Simon Cowell and his partner, Lauren SilvermanZUMAPRESS.com/Cordon Press.

Comedian and TV host James CordenZUMAPRESS.com/Cordon Press.

Nicola Roberts, British singer and godmother of Payne's sonZUMAPRESS.com/Cordon Press.

A public memorial

In parallel, hundreds of fans gathered at the iconic Hyde Park, located in the British capital. In front of a statue of Peter Pan, they laid flowers, letters, photos and sang some of the songs of the boy band that made him famous.

Hundreds of people have gathered in Hyde Park, London, for a memorial event for Liam Payne.



Fans are singing, laying flowers, and writing messages paying their respects to the former One Direction singer who died this week aged 31.



Full story on @itvnews tonight pic.twitter.com/oDkIEEuCpe — Charlotte Cross (@JournoChar) October 20, 2024

Liam Payne fans gather in London’s Hyde Park to pay their respects to the late One Direction member. pic.twitter.com/7W0vEdaiKR — Variety (@Variety) October 20, 2024

Story of My Life playing at Hyde Park for Liam Payne’s memorial. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/ALUrcqPuKH — Harry ❯❯❯❯ (@Recylopse) October 20, 2024