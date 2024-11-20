Voz media US Voz.us
Photos: Liam Payne's funeral in London

While the artist's loved ones, including his former One Direction bandmates, bid him farewell in a private ceremony, hundreds of fans took part in a memorial in Hyde Park.

Former One Direction members bid farewell to PayneCordon Press.

Santiago Ospital

Friends and family of Liam Payne bid farewell to the singer Wednesday in Amersham, in west London. The coffin of the former One Direction member, who died in October at the age 31 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in an incident which is under investigation, arrived in a white car adorned with wreaths of flowers.

Liam Payne's hearse.ZUMAPRESS.com/Cordon Press.

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, his former One Direction bandmates, attended the ceremony at St. Mary's Church in Buckinghamshire.

From left to right, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson.Cordon Press.

Also present at the private funeral were Payne's former partner, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Tweedy, his 9-year-old son, Bear, and his girlfriend at the time of his death, American influencer Kate Cassidy, according to AFP.

Cheryl Tweedy, Payne's ex-girlfriendCordon Press.

Simon Cowell and his partner, Lauren SilvermanZUMAPRESS.com/Cordon Press.

Comedian and TV host James CordenZUMAPRESS.com/Cordon Press.

Nicola Roberts, British singer and godmother of Payne's sonZUMAPRESS.com/Cordon Press.

A public memorial

In parallel, hundreds of fans gathered at the iconic Hyde Park, located in the British capital. In front of a statue of Peter Pan, they laid flowers, letters, photos and sang some of the songs of the boy band that made him famous.

Latest developments in the Payne case

Payne was found dead on Oct. 16 after falling from the third floor of the Hotel Casa Sur, in the Argentine capital, as AFP recalls. He died due to "multiple trauma" and "internal and external bleeding" after the fall from the hotel balcony, according to the autopsy.

He consumed alcohol, cocaine and an antidepressant before his death. The late singer had spoken publicly about his struggles with substance abuse and coping with fame from a young age. In 2013, he admitted that he had been admitted to a rehabilitation center for suffering from alcoholism.

An Argentine court charged three people in the case. One of them was Payne's daily companion during his stay in Buenos Aires, who is charged with abandonment of person followed by death and supply of narcotics. The second defendant is an employee of the hotel, and the third is another supplier of narcotics.
