Photos: Liam Payne's funeral in London
While the artist's loved ones, including his former One Direction bandmates, bid him farewell in a private ceremony, hundreds of fans took part in a memorial in Hyde Park.
Friends and family of Liam Payne bid farewell to the singer Wednesday in Amersham, in west London. The coffin of the former One Direction member, who died in October at the age 31 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in an incident which is under investigation, arrived in a white car adorned with wreaths of flowers.
Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, his former One Direction bandmates, attended the ceremony at St. Mary's Church in Buckinghamshire.
Also present at the private funeral were Payne's former partner, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Tweedy, his 9-year-old son, Bear, and his girlfriend at the time of his death, American influencer Kate Cassidy, according to AFP.
A public memorial
In parallel, hundreds of fans gathered at the iconic Hyde Park, located in the British capital. In front of a statue of Peter Pan, they laid flowers, letters, photos and sang some of the songs of the boy band that made him famous.
Hundreds of people have gathered in Hyde Park, London, for a memorial event for Liam Payne.— Charlotte Cross (@JournoChar) October 20, 2024
Fans are singing, laying flowers, and writing messages paying their respects to the former One Direction singer who died this week aged 31.
Full story on @itvnews tonight pic.twitter.com/oDkIEEuCpe
Liam Payne fans gather in London’s Hyde Park to pay their respects to the late One Direction member. pic.twitter.com/7W0vEdaiKR— Variety (@Variety) October 20, 2024
Story of My Life playing at Hyde Park for Liam Payne’s memorial. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/ALUrcqPuKH— Harry ❯❯❯❯ (@Recylopse) October 20, 2024
Latest developments in the Payne case
He consumed alcohol, cocaine and an antidepressant before his death. The late singer had spoken publicly about his struggles with substance abuse and coping with fame from a young age. In 2013, he admitted that he had been admitted to a rehabilitation center for suffering from alcoholism.
An Argentine court charged three people in the case. One of them was Payne's daily companion during his stay in Buenos Aires, who is charged with abandonment of person followed by death and supply of narcotics. The second defendant is an employee of the hotel, and the third is another supplier of narcotics.