Video: Antisemitic activists march through a Jewish neighborhood in Brooklyn chanting "these are our streets"

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 20 de noviembre, 2024

A group of radical anti-Semites marched through a Brooklyn neighborhood predominantly inhabited by Jews, shouting "Free Palestine" and "These are our streets," while harassing local residents and causing traffic disruptions. Police, who were present at thee protest, made several arrests, according to witnesses.

The demonstration began in front of a synagogue. After, attendees marched through the Jewish-majority neighborhood. Several X users posted videos condemning the events and reported that officers, who were deployed to the protest to prevent incidents with residents, had arrested several people.

"Harrasing Jews" will not "free Palestine"

Although the organizers and participants of the march insisted that it was a protest against Israel and not anti-Semitic, the chants of "these are our streets" in the heart of a Jewish neighborhood cast doubts on the credibility of their claims.

Former Democratic New York City Councilman David Greenfield also condemned the events on his X account, claiming that the true motive behind the protest was to harass Jews.