Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 17 de noviembre, 2024

Famed Olympic gymnastics coach Bela Karolyi, who coached Nadia Comaneci to the sport's first "perfect 10," died at 82. This was announced by USA Gymnastics.

The Romanian-born Hungarian coached Comaneci to Olympic gold in 1976 in Montreal and 1980 in Moscow.

After that period he defected with his wife Marta, also a coach, to the United States in 1981, a period in which he coached American Mary Lou Retton to gold at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

"A big impact and influence in my life. RIP Bela Karolyi," Comaneci wrote on her Instagram account, along with a black-and-white photo of them together in her youth.

Known for his strict form of training, Karolyi was a polarizing figure when he coached alongside his wife the U.S. team and ran a training center in Texas.

The Karolyis were a key players in transforming the U.S. gymnastics team into a powerhouse capable of dominating in the sport's major events.

The pair's training center was the site of the 2001 U.S. women's national team preparation, with Marta Karolyi as women's national team coordinator.

Karolyi was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997 along with Marta as part of the coaching duo in 2000.