Veterans Day, in pictures

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 11 de noviembre, 2024

Americans across the country joined together today to commemorate Veterans Day by walking to cemeteries, observing a moment of silence at memorials, standing for the national anthem at official events, and cheering as veterans paraded through the nation's streets.

President Joe Biden spent his last Veterans Day at the helm of the country accompanied by his wife, Jill Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris, with whom he had not shared the stage since Election Day. At Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia, the president called for unity ahead of his meeting with Donald Trump approaching midweek.

Joe Biden lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington.Walter G. Arce Sr./Cordon Press.

Meanwhile,Trump took to social media to honor veterans with the words "Happy Veterans Day 2024."

"Thank you to all the veterans out there for putting on this country's uniform," wrote former Marine and future vice president, JD Vance. "In a country blessed with incredible natural resources, perhaps the most valuable resource we have is that millions of people are willing to serve in uniform. We are grateful to you!"

Melania Trump, incoming first lady, took to the same social network to "honor and salute all veterans who have bravely served our country." "Your courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication inspires us all. We stand united in gratitude!"

Images from around the country

Hundreds of Americans visited cemeteries around the country to honor those who have fallen in service with events, prayers and flowers:

Flowers at a veterans' cemetery in Chattanooga, Tenn.Walter G. Arce Sr./Cordon Press.

In addition to moments of silence, the day was also commemorated with applause, cheers, music and The Star-Spangled Banner:

A woman salutes as the National Anthem plays.Cordon Press.

In one of the most traditional parades to date, the streets of New York were filled with flags, insignia and bands to celebrate those who served in the US Armed Forces:

A Marine Corps band marches during the annual Veterans Day parade in New York.Yuki Iwamura/AFP.

Members of a marching band perform in New York.Yuki Iwamura/AFP.

The sports world honors veterans