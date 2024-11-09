A Border Patrol report warns of a Venezuelan regime operation to infiltrate criminals into the United States

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 9 de noviembre, 2024

An intelligence report developed by the Border Patrol's Rio Grande Valley Sector Intelligence Unit (SIU), and exclusively reported by Breitbart Texas, revealed that the Nicolas Maduro regime in Venezuela is implementing a covert operation to transfer criminal inmates from Venezuelan prisons to the United States.

The information suggests that these individuals would be accompanied by Venezuelan intelligence agents to "neutralize" human targets inside US territory, including former military, political and law enforcement officials. The aim would be to prevent these individuals from disclosing classified information that could harm the Maduro regime.

SEBIN linked to crimes

A source at the Customs and Border Protection agency revealed that this is a Field Intelligence Report (FIR), which is usually developed when there are indications of ongoing or potential criminal activity, based on interviews and various intelligence sources. The same source stressed that the report is preliminary and "has not been thoroughly investigated."

"This is not the first report we have developed related to Venezuelan prison releases from sources we have interviewed (...) This is alarming, considering we have a new administration coming into office in January."

The Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN), which has been employed on numerous occasions to repress and assassinate dissent within Venezuela, could be behind this operation, according to suspicions raised in the report.

The president of the UN Fact-Finding Commission, Marta Valiosa, had already warned in 2022 about the use of SEBIN operatives in repressive crimes: "Our investigations and analysis show that the Venezuelan state is relying on intelligence services and their agents to repress dissent in the country. In doing so, serious crimes and human rights violations are being committed, including acts of torture and sexual violence."