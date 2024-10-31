Los Angeles: Israeli rock star detained for demanding the release of the hostages in Gaza

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 31 de octubre, 2024

The Los Angeles Police detained Israeli singer and songwriter Aviv Geffen for holding up a sign demanding the release of hostages, during a concert by British musician David Gilmour at the Hollywood Bowl.

Early Thursday morning, the Israeli rock star made an Instagram post showing him holding up a sign that reads Wish They Were Here along with a yellow ribbon honoring the hostages still being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Geffen's chosen phrase, Wish They Were Here, refers to the famous song Wish You Were Here by the British band Pink Floyd, of which Gilmour was a member.

אביב גפן הניף שלט שמתפלל לשחרור החטופים בהופעה של דיוויד גילמור בלוס אנג׳לס וטוען: ״עיכבו אותי המשטרה בגלל השלט שהכנתי״ pic.twitter.com/2tJBtu2HmK — Ran Boker רן בוקר (@ranboker) October 31, 2024

"The police here held me for the sign I prepared, I'll be back shortly," Geffen wrote in an Instagram post shared later.

The video released by Geffen shows a police officer asking him to take down the sign, leading to his detention for questioning.

In another post, the Israeli musician said that he was released after a brief interrogation and that after the concert he was able to go backstage with his son, where he met Gilmour and handed him a pin with the yellow ribbon.

The confrontation between David Gilmour and Roger Waters

Gilmour, 78, who is promoting his fifth solo album titled Luck and Strange, has strongly criticized his former Pink Floyd partner, Roger Waters, for his anti-Semitism and support for dictators like Vladimir Putin and Nicolás Maduro.