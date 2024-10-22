Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 21 de octubre, 2024

Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood mogul who was disgraced following multiple allegations of alleged sexual misconduct, has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, according to NBC News.

Two sources with knowledge of the situation told the network that Weinstein is receiving treatment in prison on Rikers Island, New York.

Chronic myeloid leukemia isa rare form of bone marrow cancer.

Weinstein's health care legal representative, Craig Rothfeld, declined to comment on the mogul's health condition out of respect for his "privacy."

Weinstein's health problems are now increasingly recurring and critical. Last month, the mogul underwent emergency heart surgery due to the presence of a significant amount of fluid in his lungs and heart.

In July, he was also hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19 and double pneumonia.

Weinstein's health problems come as his lawyers fight a difficult legal battle with Manhattan prosecutors, who are seeking to combine his original 2020 sex crimes with a new criminal indictment.

Prosecutors, in a major effort, have sought to consolidate the new charges with those previously filed against Weinstein. In this way, they could all be tried together in court.