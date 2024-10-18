Four inmates escape from Chesterfield, NC, jail

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 18 de octubre, 2024

Four criminals escaped from the Chesterfield County, North Carolina, jail this week, and three remain at large.

Local authorities issued warnings for these individuals around Chesterfield County. They have only managed to capture one of the fugitives, as he attempted to steal a vehicle and break into a home 80 miles from the county detention center.

According to authorities, the four criminals kicked down a steel door to get out of jail. Their absence was not noticed until jail officials took a head count early the next morning.

Their names are Anton Conway Bennett, Kyonne Marquise McLeod and De'Shawn Malik Fox. Only Emanuel Robson Planco was captured by law enforcement. He was arrested when deputies responded to an emergency call, but it wasn't until after the arrest that they learned he was the Chesterfield County Jail escapee.

According to Sheriff Cambo Streater, only five deputies are tasked with guarding more than 130 inmates in Chesterfield, but he is confident that the other three escapees will be found and receive longer sentences.

"If you have any information on any of these individuals, Sheriff Cambo Streater asks that you contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 843-287-0235," the sheriff's office statement said. "This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information will be released at this time."