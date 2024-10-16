Republican states have taken in three times as many immigrants as Democratic states

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 16 de octubre, 2024

An analysis found that the immigrant population in Republican states has risen 33% since 2010, while in Democrats it is up only 11.5%. According to The Telegraph, these changes have been most notable in states such as North Dakota, South Carolina and Tennessee. Overall, more than one in 10 people living in red states were foreign-born.

Growth is strongest in swing states

Census data shows that since 2010, the number of immigrants in Republican-controlled states has increased from 11.1 million to 14.8 million, and while Democratic states continue to be home to a higher proportion of immigrants, the growth is much more significant in Republican-controlled areas.

The rise has been especially prominent in key states for the election. In the seven swing states, foreign-born populations have increased by about 29%. Some have experienced increases of more than 80%. Among these are North Dakota and South Dakota, where migrants have gone from being a small fraction of the population to having considerable weight. South Carolina, for example, has seen a 45% increase in its migrant population since 2010. Tennessee, meanwhile, has recorded an influx of 143,000 migrants, representing a 50% increase.

Change in migrant population in key states:

- North Dakota: +80% migrant population since 2010

- Tennessee: +50%

- South Carolina: +45%

- North Carolina:+40%

- Pennsylvania: +40%

An increase of 1.6 million, the largest in 20 years

The chaos at the border has exposed under the Biden-Harris administration. Currently, border security is practically non-existent, reflected in the number of immigrants who have crossed into the U.S. in recent years being at historic highs. In 2022 alone, there was an increase of 1.6 million illegal migrants, the largest increase in at least 20 years.

It's not just California and New York anymore

In states with high immigration rates, such as Texas and Georgia, certain counties have seen their migrant populations increase disproportionately. In Stewart County, Georgia, for example, the foreign-born population has increased from 10% to 21% over the past decade. In Texas, some counties have recorded growth four times the national average.

The numbers also reflect that immigration is no longer a phenomenon concentrated only in large Democratic states such as California and New York. Although both states continue to host large numbers of migrants, their growth has been much more moderate compared to that of Republican states. Since 2010, New York and California's migrant population has increased by only 5%, which contrasts with steeper increases in the South and Midwest.