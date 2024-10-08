Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 7 de octubre, 2024

Attorney Tony Buzbee revealed that several celebrities are reaching private settlements with victims of sexual abuse that allegedly occurred at parties hosted by musician Sean "Diddy" Combs. Buzbee is representing more than 100 people in a major abuse case, some of whom were minors at the time of the incidents.

Out-of-court settlements

Buzbee, known for his hard-hitting approach to high-profile cases, said there are celebrities who were complicit in covering up the abuse, and are now seeking to protect themselves from future lawsuits through confidential settlements. "If you were attending one of these parties (...) or you knew what was going to happen — that is, you knew that a particular drug was being used in drinks that was causing people to be coerced and taken advantage of — and you were there in the room, or you participated, or you watched it happen and didn’t say anything, or you helped cover it up, in my view, you have a problem," the lawyer asserted. Although he did not mention names, he confirmed that some agreements have already been reached to protect certain public figures from exposure.

Class action lawsuit and details of the abuses

On October 1, Buzbee filed a class action against Combs, representing 120 victims, whose testimonies span from 1991 to 2024. The victims, from various states including California, Florida and New York, include minors, with the youngest being 9 years old. Buzbee stressed the seriousness of the abuses and mentioned that at least 25 of the victims were minors at the time of the events.

Combs' legal team's response

Sean Combs' defense team has rejected all allegations. Erica Wolff, the musician's lawyer, called the allegations "false and defamatory," and accused the media of fueling a "reckless media circus." Wolff assured that Combs plans to defend his innocence in court based on evidence and not speculation.

Combs was arrested on Sept. 16 for sex trafficking and remains in custody after his bail was denied. According to court documents, he is accused of using threats, coercion and abuse to fulfill his sexual desires through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment.