Bill Clinton blames Biden-Harris administration for Laken Riley murder

Former President Bill Clinton claimed that if the Biden-Harris administration had managed the border properly to prevent the entry of threats, young Laken Riley, allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant in Georgia in 2022, would still be alive.

"You got a case in Georgia not very long ago didn't you, they made an ad about it, a young woman who had been killed by an immigrant. Yeah, well if they'd all been properly vetted that probably wouldn't have happened," the former president said during an event in Georgia, making a clear reference to the work of the Biden-Harris administration and the murder of Riley.

No sooner were Clinton's statements made public than Donald Trump echoed them via his website. "Bill Clinton blames Kamala Harris for the death of Laken Riley," the Republican candidate wrote.

"Kamala Harris claimed the border was 'secure' just days after Laken Riley's illegal immigrant killer Jose Ibarra crossed into the nation. Ibarra was caught at the border and then released into the country by Kamala Harris," Trump added.

The murder of Laken Riley

Riley, 22, was killed on Feb. 22, 2024 at the University of Georgia, where she was studying a degree in nursing. She was playing sports at the time. A few hours after she was reported missing, authorities found her body in Oconee Forest Park, near the university. She had signs of blunt-force trauma and asphyxiation, according to the coroner.

Investigations led to Jose Ibarra as the prime suspect. Police proceeded to arrest the 26-year-old illegal Venezuelan immigrant and began legal proceedings.

In May, he was charged with murder with malice aforethought, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault with intent to rape, aggravated assault, obstructing or preventing a person from making a 911 call, tampering with evidence and spying. Ibarra pleaded not guilty, although he was denied bail. The trial is scheduled for Nov. 18.