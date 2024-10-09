Hospitals that most strongly promote sex changes for children revealed

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 9 de octubre, 2024

Between 2019 and 2023, 13,994 minors underwent gender transition treatments nationwide. In addition, 5,747 minors underwent gender reassignment surgeries and 8,579 minors received hormones and puberty blockers.

This was revealed in a report by Do No Harm, an organization representing doctors, nurses, medical students and patients who advocate keeping ideology out of medicine.

In that regard, the organization explained that 62,682 sex-change prescriptions were also written for minors. The group said its intention is to "provide information to health care providers, policy makers and researchers to help them understand trends, optimize care and influence health policy."

Similarly, the organization published a list of the hospitals that it believes most strongly promote sex change procedures in children. The Stop the Harm database can be found at StopTheHarmDatabase.com and catalogs pediatric sex change-related services, including surgeries, cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers, at medical centers across the country between 2019 and 2023.

"To select our list, we identified each pediatric hospital and pediatric facility offering sex change treatments and considered a combination of factors to determine the institution’s engagement in performing and promoting sex change treatments on minors," the organization said.

The list of hospitals that most strongly promote sex changes for children

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (Philadelphia) Connecticut Children's Medical Center (Hartford, Conn.) Children's Minnesota (Minneapolis) Seattle Children's (Seattle) Children's Hospital Los Angeles (Los Angeles) Boston Children's Hospital (Boston) Rady Children's Hospital (San Diego) Children's National Medical Center (Washington, D.C.) UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland (Oakland, Calif.) Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora, Colo.) UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh) Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center (Cincinnati)

For the selection, the organization highlighted that it built the database by analyzing thousands of insurance claims from hospitals and healthcare facilities. Do No Harm also examined the websites and publicly available information for each of the children's hospitals included in the profile to determine what services they offer.