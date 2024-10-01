Jimmy Carter turns 100, the first U.S. president to reach a century of life

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 1 de octubre, 2024

Jimmy Carter made history: the Democrat became the first U.S. president to turn 100 years old. The former president served in office from 1977 to 1981.

"Mr. President, you've always been a moral force for our nation and the world. I recognized that as a young senator. That's why I supported you so early. You're a voice of courage, conviction, compassion, and most of all, a beloved friend of Jill and me and our family," the current president, Joe Biden, wrote in a letter published on CBS News.

Meanwhile, the Carter Center maintained that "President Carter’s legacy continues to inspire hope and progress worldwide. His century of life is a testament to the power of service, and The Carter Center stands as an enduring reminder of his commitment to peace, health, and human rights."

In February 2023, The Carter Center released a statement announcing that the former president would begin receiving palliative care at home, rather than "additional medical intervention." The decision was supported by his loved ones and medical team.

"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers," the center wrote in a statement.

In 2015, Carter was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma that stemmed from liver and brain cancer. In 2016, he managed to get rid of the disease through the use of an experimental drug and immunotherapy and radiation treatments.

Carter became president after defeating Gerald R. Ford in 1976. He served only one term in office. In the 1980 election he was defeated by Republican Ronald Reagan.

His time as a tenant in the White House was marked by significant events in the country's foreign policy, such as the treaties related to the Panama Canal, the Camp David peace accords between Egypt and Israel, the SALT II treaty with the former Soviet Union, the establishment of diplomatic relations with China and the Iran hostage crisis.

In domestic policy, his government created the Departments of Energy and Education, established a national energy policy and reformed social security. On the economy, the Carter Administration faced a severe financial crisis, with out-of-control inflation and double-digit interest rates.

In 2002, the former president was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts "to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, advance democracy and human rights, and foster economic and social development."