Ryan Routh's son arrested for child pornography

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 24 de septiembre, 2024

The son of the defendant in the second assassination attempt on Trump, Ryan Routh, has been arrested on federal charges of possession of child pornography.

Over the weekend authorities seized several electronic devices from the North Carolina home of 35-year-old Oran Alexander Routh containing a considerable amount of files with illicit material that was found during an unrelated search. Now, Routh's son has been charged with receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

FBI investigators looked into Routh's home in connection with the investigation of his father, Ryan Routh, who was arrested on Sept. 15 after authorities detected a gun in the bushes at the golf course where former President Trump was playing. According to FoxNews, the FBI conducted a raid on Oran Routh's home as part of the investigation into his father. Investigators seized several electronic devices, including a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 device. After authorities obtained a search warrant to seize the electronic devices, investigators discovered child pornography videos on an SD card located in the Samsung device.

Oran Alexander Routh is in federal custody on child pornography charges. Oran has a criminal history, including arrests in 2015 and 2016 for driving while intoxicated, assault on a female and interfering with an emergency communication. His father, Ryan Routh, was arrested earlier this month after a foiled assassination attempt on the life of former President Donald Trump.