The Coast Guard unveils new images and details of the Titan, the submersible that imploded in 2023

Images of the underwater depths where the wreckage of the Titan lies. AFP / USCG .

Published by Juan PeñaAFP Verified by 19 de septiembre, 2024

"All good here." These were some of the crew member’s last words of the Titan, the submarine that was intended to take five billionaire tourists to see the wreckage of the Titanic and imploded in its attempt. The Coast Guard on Wednesday released underwater video and photos of the experimental submersible, which disappeared in the Atlantic depths in June 2023.

Technical hearings by a Coast Guard commission of inquiry and inquiries into the accident that occurred 15 months ago, began Monday in Charleston, South Carolina, and will continue to be held until Sept. 27.

Footage of Oceangate’s Titan submersible being found on the sea floor has been released. pic.twitter.com/iPBuH48ebx — Michael Allison - Live 5 News (@mallisontv) September 17, 2024

The minute-long video, dated June 22, 2023, at a depth of 3,775 meters, shows the remains of the submersible's rear end upright on the ocean floor, complete with cables and parts of the device.

The logo of the U.S. operating company, OceanGate Expeditions, appears in the images of the submersible's tail.

Measuring 22 feet in length, it made a dive on June 18, 2023 to go and observe the wreckage of the Titanic and was due to return to the surface seven hours later. However, it lost contact less than two hours after its departure.

Rescue operations were unsuccessful. Shortly after making its dive, the submersible was destroyed by a "catastrophic implosion" that killed all five occupants, including 77-year-old French scientist Pierre-Henri Nargeolet, nicknamed "M. Titanic."

The others killed in the incident were Stockton Rush, 61, director of OceanGate Expeditions; Shahzada Dawood, a 48-year-old British-Pakistani businessman and his son Suleman, 19; as well as British explorer Hamish Harding, 68.

The "presumed human remains" were discovered a few days later among the wreckage of the Titan, 1,600 feet from the Titanic, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The commission's hearings, which are technical and not judicial, seek to "identify any evidence of material errors (in construction or design) that may have caused the accident in order to draw appropriate recommendations and to prevent such accidents from recurring."