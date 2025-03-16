Video: Bukele confirms arrival of 238 Tren de Aragua members deported by Trump

Published by Carlos Dominguez 16 de marzo, 2025

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced Sunday that 238 members of the Venezuelan-born gang, Tren de Aragua, arrived in El Salvador after being sent by the United States.

"Today the first 238 members of the Venezuelan criminal organization, Tren de Aragua, arrived in our country. They were immediately transferred to CECOT, the Center of Reclusion for Terrorists, for a period of one year (renewable)," the president said on the social network X.

On February 3, during his visit to San Salvador, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported that Bukele had made the offer to take in prisoners sent by Washington.

In addition, last month Donald Trump designated the Tren de Aragua gang as a global terrorist organization and a threat to US security.

With the arrival of the Tren de Aragua in El Salvador, Bukele asserted that the United States also sent 23 fugitives from Salvadoran courts who belong to the MS-13 gang, including two leaders of the organization.

According to the president, this will help them "finalize intelligence gathering, and thus be able to go after the last remnants of MS-13, including its old and new members, money, weapons, drugs, hideouts, collaborators and sponsors."