Adrian Wojnarowski leaves ESPN and retires from journalism

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 19 de septiembre, 2024

Sports journalist Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that he is leaving ESPN and retiring from the profession to join St. Bonaventure's men's basketball program, his alma mater, as general manager.

"I am retiring from a dream job at ESPN and am so incredibly grateful for my time and experiences," the journalist said in a statement. "It is a thrill of a lifetime to be able to return to a university and community that I love in a role of service to our student-athletes, coaches and institution. I am hopeful that I can bring value in a lot of areas to our basketball program and open doors for our young men's futures in ways both professionally and personally."

Wojnarowski, one of the top NBA insiders in the country, had worked at ESPN since 2017. Previously, he did so for Yahoo Sports and other outlets.

"The craft transformed my life, but I've decided to retire from ESPN and the news industry. I understand the commitment required in my role and it's an investment that I'm no longer driven to make. Time isn't in endless supply and I want to spend mine in ways that are more personally meaningful. The past seven years at ESPN have been a particular privilege. I'm appreciative of the company's leadership -- especially [ESPN chairman] Jimmy Pitaro and [executive editor] Cristina Daglas -- for the understanding and acceptance of my decision to make a life change. After all these years reporting on everyone's teams, I'm headed back to my own," he added in his farewell.