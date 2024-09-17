Hispanic population grows by more than 11.6 million in a decade

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 17 de septiembre, 2024

The Hispanic population in the United States continues to grow. According to the Census Bureau, there were 65.2 million Hispanics in the country as of July 1, 2023, making them the largest racial or ethnic minority. They account for 19.5% of the total population.

According to recently released data, the Hispanic population increased by more than 11.6 million people in a decade (2010-2020). The report detailed that the majority group of Hispanics are Mexicans with more than 35 million people.

[Source: U.S. Census Bureau].

In that regard, the bureau explained that at least 13 states had 1 million or more Hispanic residents in 2023: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington.

In addition, it indicated that between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023 the number of Hispanics in Harris County, Texas increased by 39,815 (1.9%).

It also revealed that the average age of this group was 31 years old.

The data was published in time for Hispanic Heritage Month. From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, the country celebrates and honors the Hispanic community’s achievements and contributions to the United States.

The holiday is held on September 15 to coincide with several Hispanic countries’ independence days. Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua recognize all celebrate their independence days on this date while Mexico's is celebrated on September 16 and Chile's on September 18.