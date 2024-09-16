National Hurricane Center issues Tropical Storm Warning for the Carolinas

An image of Carolina Beach, N.C., on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, ahead of the arrival of Tropical Cyclone Eight YouTube / FOX Weather.

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 16 de septiembre, 2024

The National Hurricane Center issued a warning ahead of the imminent arrival of a tropical storm in the Carolinas. Specifically, the warning extends from Edisto Beach, S.C., to Ocracoke Inlet, located near the southern end of the Outer Banks, N.C.

Tropical Cyclone Eight, which will be renamed to Helene when it becomes a tropical storm, will have a heavy impact over the next 48 hours. According to meteorologists, in that time, the region could receive between 3-6 inches of rain, while in isolated areas, the level of precipitation could increase up to 8 inches.

CNN said the area that will receive the heaviest rainfall will be the northeastern corner of South Carolina as well as the North Carolina coastal plain. The rainfall could, in turn, cause flash flooding and heavy surf over the next few days that could affect more than 2 million people.

"The combination of a dangerous storm surge and tidal surge will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the coast," the hurricane center said via a statement.

The storm came ashore Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and was moving northeast at three miles per hour, forecasters said in the update provided at 2 a.m. Monday. That left the potential tropical cyclone about 115 miles from Charleston, S.C., with a strong chance of making landfall in the region later on Monday.