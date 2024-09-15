Don't call me 'Latinx': 75% of Latin Americans reject this term
Most Americans with Hispanic roots still prefer the words "Hispanic" or "Latino" to describe themselves as a group.
Almost no one uses the term "Latinx," and 75% of those who have heard it say it should not be used. This was revealed by a survey conducted by Pew Research that showed that only 4% of Hispanics said they have used it to describe themselves.
Meanwhile, the report detailed that Hispanics are more likely to view the more widespread use of the term "Latinx" as a bad thing rather than a positive thing. About one-third (36%) of those who have heard the term say it is bad that people use "Latinx" more often, while 12% say it is a good thing.
"Another 38% of Hispanics view growing use of the term as neither good nor bad, and 14% say they are not sure," the survey highlighted.
Despite Hispanics' refusal to use the word, nearly half (47%) said they have heard of "Latinx," compared to 23% who said the same in 2019.
Similarly, it was learned that a large majority of U.S. adults with roots in Spain and Latin America (81%) still prefer the terms Hispanic or Latino to describe themselves as a group.
Meanwhile, 15% have no preference, and only 3% prefer "Latinx" or "Latine."