Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 14 de enero, 2025

Vice President Kamala Harris decided not to extend the traditional invitation to J.D. Vance, her successor, to pay a visit to the vice president's official residence before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

As confirmed by several sources in both parties to CBS News, Harris opted not to conduct the customary meeting or tour of the Naval Observatory residence, which has been the official home of vice presidents since the 1970s.

However, the Vance family was given a detailed briefing by naval officials, who provided them with all the information they needed to plan their move, including the accommodations required for their three young children, all under the age of 8.

Inquiries turned down by a member of Harris' team

Initially, the inquiries were rejected by a member of the Harris team, but communication was subsequently established between Vance's representatives and the Navy officials in charge of the residence. Prior to the Christmas holidays, naval officials provided an overview of the home's design and operations, addressing logistical details and resolving questions raised by the incoming family.

Kamala and her rejection of 'political diplomacy'

This is not the first time we have seen Kamala Harris in undiplomatic mode. At the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, she was seen ignoring President-elect Donald Trump and looked askance at the other four presidents who were present: Joe Biden (soon to be former president), George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

The situation became so tense that a photo that the vice president shared on Instagram went viral due to the fact that President Trump is not in the frame of the image.