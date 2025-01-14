Walmart revamps its logo for the first time in almost 20 years

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 14 de enero, 2025

Retailer Walmart announced a comprehensive rebranding that reflects its evolution as a technology-driven company. It is the first logo change in 17 years (the last time was in 2008) and the company said it will be inspired by the legacy of its founder, Sam Walton.

In that sense, Walmart explained that the wordmark is inspired by Sam Walton's classic trucker cap. "The spark exudes the energy of Walmart and remains a beacon that guides customers through all facets of the Walmart experience," the company highlighted in a brief statement.

Similarly, the company said the color palette, True Blue and Spark Yellow, builds on the retailer's most recognizable shades and its blue heritage. "The tone is relatable, approachable and representative of the millions of customers that shop with Walmart, whether conveyed through its brand voice, illustrations or photography," it highlighted.

Meanwhile, in the video released by the company, it can be seen that the Walmart logo now uses a thicker font compared to its previous version. As CNN explained, the new font is inspired by a typeface the chain used from the 1980s through the early 2000s.

Walmart's decision comes at a time when the company is growing. According to the company, sales at its U.S. stores open for at least a year grew about 5% in the latest quarter compared with a year earlier.

"We’re encouraged by the steady momentum building across the business. Customers and members continue to respond to our value proposition as we provide lower prices and greater levels of convenience," the company maintained.