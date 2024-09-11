Illegal immigrant charged with multiple child rapes on Martha's Vineyard

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 11 de septiembre, 2024

A 24-year-old Brazilian immigrant has been charged with multiple child rapes on Martha's Vineyard, Mass., known for being an upscale destination.

Warley Neto entered the country illegally in 2018. He was arrested by authorities in August 2024, formally charging him with five counts of child rape and five other counts of attempting to lure minors, as reported by Daily Mail.

He had been previously arrested

Neto had previously been arrested in January 2023 for felony assault offenses, including strangulation and domestic assault. However, following this arrest, he was released despite a detainer issued by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He remained at large until he was rearrested in August of this year.

The defendant's trial is scheduled for October 2024, and authorities continue to investigate whether there may have been more victims. The Martha's Vineyard community remains on high alert, and the affected families are seeking justice amid a climate of growing concern about local safety and the failed immigration policies of the Biden-Harris administration.

The case has also generated commotion due to the seriousness of the allegations and the profile of the area where the events occurred. Martha's Vineyard is known as a luxury destination frequented by high-profile figures, including politicians, such as Michelle and Barack Obama, as well entertainers and businesspeople.