Mega Millions: Single ticket in Texas wins $800 million jackpot, seventh-largest in history

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 11 de septiembre, 2024

A Texas person has won the $800 million Mega Millions jackpot after matching all six numbers drawn Tuesday night. The ticket was sold in Murphy USA 8848 in Sugar Land, Texas.

In that sense, the Mega Millions detailed that this is the largest Mega Millions jackpot won in the month of September and the seventh largest in the history of the game as well as the third largest won this year alone.

"In addition to the jackpot-winning ticket, the September 10 drawing produced 2,109,736 other winning tickets across all other prize tiers. Four tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s $1 million second-tier prize; they were sold in California, Florida, New York and Washington," the lottery highlighted in a release posted on its official website.

The jackpot for the upcoming Friday, September 13 drawing is reset to its starting value of $20 million ($10.1 million cash). Florida's August 8, 2023 jackpot is the game's current record jackpot at $1.602 billion.

"Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has produced six jackpots exceeding $1 billion. All were won in different states – South Carolina was the first in 2018, followed by Michigan in 2021, Illinois in 2022, Maine in early 2023, Florida last August and New Jersey in March," the lottery maintained.