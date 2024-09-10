Miami Dolphins condemn the actions of police officers who arrested Tyreek Hill

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 10 de septiembre, 2024

The Miami Dolphins released a statement defending their player Tyreek Hill, who was stopped by Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) officers last Sunday for allegedly committing a traffic violation.

"We will stand beside Tyreek and our players," the statement reads.

In addition, the Dolphins criticized the "overly aggressive and violent" actions of the officers against Hill and the two other players who were present at the incident.

"We are saddened by the overly aggresive and violent conduct directed towards Tyreek Hill, Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith by police officers before yesterday's game. It is both maddening and heartbreaking to watch the very people we trust to protect our community use such unnecessary force and hostility towards these players, yet it is also a reminder that not every situation like this ends in peace, as we are grateful this one did. 'What if I wasn't Tyreek Hill? is a question that will carry with resounding impact," the franchise wrote.

MDPD releases bodycam footage of the arrest

The Dolphins' statement came shortly after the MDPD released the bodycam footage of Hill's arrest.

In the video, officers are seen pulling Hill over. They then approach the player's vehicle and ask him to keep the window down and, seconds later, tell him to get out.

Without anything apparently happening, one officer comments to Hill that "we're not playing this game," while another opens the vehicle door and takes him out.

Hill was carrying his cell phone in his hand and is seen to be talking to his agent. "Hey Drew, I'm getting arrested Drew," Hill tells his agent. "When we tell him to do something, he does it, not what he wants, but when we tell him to do it. You're a little confused," one of the cops assures him, to which the player replies, "Take me to jail, bro. Do what you gotta do."

At that point, Hill was already lying on the ground and restrained by the officers, who handcuffed him. Later Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith, also Dolphins players, appeared and were also handcuffed.

Hill received a traffic ticket and was released, as were his two teammates. They were able to participate in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.