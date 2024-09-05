A total of 26 states block Title IX updates implemented by the Biden-Harris administration

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 5 de septiembre, 2024

A total of 26 states have taken action to block controversial Title IX revisions carried out by the Biden-Harris administration. Among these revisions are redefining the concept of "sex" to include people who have reassigned their gender.

As an example, it allows male athletes (with XY chromosomes) to compete on women's sports teams, as well as use restrooms and other women's spaces. It also forces educators to use “gendered pronouns.”

The 26 states suing over Biden's Title IX rules, according to a report by The Center Square, are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Alaska, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

A threat to women and girls

These 26 states have blocked the implementation of these revisions, claiming that they are not only a threat to women and girls, but also represent federal overreach into state autonomy.

These states, which include Texas, Florida, Tennessee and Ohio, have filed lawsuits and issued executive orders to ensure that the new rules do not apply in their jurisdictions. In their arguments, state leaders have asserted that the proposed revisions violate fundamental principles of sports equity and women's rights, while ignoring the original intent of Title IX: to protect and include women and shield their rights.

For his part, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxtonwas clear in his position: "We will not allow a federal administration to impose its radical agenda on our students and athletes. Title IX was created to protect women's rights, not destroy them."

The future of the legal battle

As the legal battle continues, the conflict over Title IX revisions is likely to end up in the Supreme Court. The 26 states that have blocked these rules are prepared to take their fight to the highest courts in the land.